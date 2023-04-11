Walmart closing four Chicago stores by Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Walmart will be closing four stores in Chicago by the end of the week, or half of its locations in the city, saying the closing stores have long been losing money.

The retail chain announced Tuesday that it would be closing the following stores by Sunday:

The Chatham Supercenter at 8431 S. Stewart Ave.

The Kenwood Neighborhood Market at 4720 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

The Lakeview Neighborhood Market at 2844 N. Broadway.

The Little Village Neighborhood Market at 2551 W. Cermak Rd.

After those stores close, their pharmacies will remain open for up to 30 days to continue serving patients.

Walmart said all employees at those stores will be given the option to transfer to another Walmart or Sam's Club location. If they don't transfer to another location, all employees will continue to receive pay and benefits through Aug. 11.

"The decision to close a store is never easy. The impact is greater than just closing a building. It affects people — people who work in, shop in and live in communities near our stores — and we never take that lightly. Treating people and communities with respect and compassion during this transition will guide everything we do," the company said in a press release.

The closures will leave Walmart with only four other stores in Chicago.

Walmart claimed its Chicago stores have not been profitable since opening their first store in the city in the Austin neighborhood in 2006.

"These stores lose tens of millions of dollars a year, and their annual losses nearly doubled in just the last five years. The remaining four Chicago stores continue to face the same business difficulties, but we think this decision gives us the best chance to help keep them open and serving the community. Over the years, we have tried many different strategies to improve the business performance of these locations, including building smaller stores, localizing product assortment and offering services beyond traditional retail. We have invested hundreds of millions of dollars in the city, including $70 million in the last couple years to upgrade our stores and build two new Walmart Health facilities and a Walmart Academy training center. It was hoped that these investments would help improve our stores' performance. Unfortunately, these efforts have not materially improved the fundamental business challenges our stores are facing."

Walmart said it will work with city officials to find new uses for the closing stores, including the Walmart Academy training center at the Chatham location.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.