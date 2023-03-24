Couple keeps beloved Chatham roller skating rink and its legacy alive

CHICAGO (CBS) – It's a staple in the Chatham neighborhood. A beloved roller skating rink that's served as a playground for generations of families and continues to do so almost 50 years later.

CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe introduced us to "The Rink," 1122 E. 87th St. and its new owners.

For Ramona and Curtis Pouncy, the Rink is a commitment they never wanted.

"If you had asked me five years ago, would I buy a rink?" Ramona said. "Like, no way."

And yet, when they were approached by the former owners of the business, who were ready for retirement, they knew "no" was not an option.

"There are so many stories out there of the older skaters that will tell you this rink actually saved their lives," Curtis said. "It gave them a purpose. It gave them something to do."

The Rink wasn't always this magical.

Up until 1974, the building on 87th Street was home to an electric company. Then, it was transformed into a skating rink. And it's stayed that way ever since with skaters of all ages gliding, spinning and bopping on the hardwood floor.

"We have parents that come in and they say, 'Oh yeah, my parents brought me here and now they're bringing their children,'" "So we're working on three generations already."

The Pouncys, who had enjoyed many date nights at the Rink, bought the space in 2019 and quickly decided to make some changes.

"We just started off with just simple painting the building which had not been painted in a number of years," Curtis said.

Then they resurfaced the floor, put in a new carpet, changed the lighting and even the big logo on the wall.

Of course, you know what came next.

They had to shut down because of the pandemic, but the renovations continued as restrictions eased.

"We said every week, you're going to see something different here," Curtis said.

They reopened last September.

"People were crying," Ramona said. "They were literally crying. [They'd say] 'Thank you for opening. Oh my God. This is so beautiful. I'm home. I'm home. Thank you for bringing me home.'"

That type of reaction is exactly why the Pouncys, despite their initial hesitation, agreed to take up this mantle, to keep the rink alive in an area that's underserved. They do it for the community.

For folks like Kenneth Stalwart, who's been coming to the Rink for 40 years.

"For me, it's a stress reliever," Stalwart said. "With everything going on, this is a way for me to unwind."

For young people like Darius Sanders, a champion roller skater, he said "Everyone is here to help each other out."

Sanders added, "It means a lot. It keeps a lot of people out of the streets."

And for everyone else in between:

"It's friends. It's community. It's health. It's wellness," said Katie Chung, who loves coming to the Rink. "It's honestly kind of like a church but without the deity."

"I enjoy what Ramona and Curtis are doing with the Rink," said instructor Darche Lee. "It's a lot different than it was when I was a child."

It doesn't end with skating either. Ramona, who's a holistic nutritionist, is even adding health to the mix by leading nutritional classes and offering healthy food options like smoothies and salads.

"You get your activity and you're eating good," she said. "Oh my goodness. It's a complete wellness package that we offer here at the Rink."

And so the commitment that once felt overwhelming is now the reward that just keeps on giving.

"I get so much joy out of people's joy," "So if they're having fun, I'm having fun."

You can check out the Rink yourself and meet some of the CBS 2 Chicago news team who will be there on Saturday from noon until 3 p.m.

There will be family lessons from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.