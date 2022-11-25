Watch CBS News
Chatham shooting leaves man dead on Thanksgiving night

By CBS Chicago Team

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed in the Chatham community Thanksgiving evening.

At 7:54 p.m., the 25-year-old man was in a car in the 8000 block of South Vernon Avenue when someone shot him in the head, police said.

The man was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No one was in custody late Thursday. Area Two detectives are investigating.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on November 24, 2022 / 8:44 PM

