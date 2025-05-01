Watch CBS News
State police give update on Chatham, Illinois crash that killed 4 at after-school program

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Illinois State Police will give an update on a crash in downstate Chatham, Illinois, that killed three children and one teenager at an after-school program earlier this week.

Police did not offer any details about what the update would contain. Charges have not yet been filed in the crash.

Troopers were called to YNOT Outdoors Summer and After School Camp Monday around 3:20 p.m. when a car plowed into the east side of the building, striking several people outside before driving through it and striking many inside. It eventually broke through the opposite side of the building and came to a stop.

Four girls were killed: Ainsley Johnson, 8, of Chatham; Kathryn Corley, 7, of Chatham; Alma Buhnerkempe, 7, of Chatham; and Riley Britton, 18, of Springfield.

The driver was identified as 44-year-old Marianne Akers of Chatham, who is a former employee of the Illinois State Police and of the local high school. She was not in custody as of Thursday morning, and police have not said if charges are pending.

Akers now works as an office assistant at the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Six additional children were injured, and one remained in critical condition as of Tuesday. Officials have not yet given an update on their recovery.

Illinois State Police are expected to give their update at 1:30 p.m. 

Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

