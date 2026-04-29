Woman injured after apartment fire in Chatham

A woman was injured in an apartment fire in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Chicago police said firefighters put out the fire in the 8000 block of South Ellis just before 3 a.m.

Police said a 69-year-old woman was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital with burns on her arm. She was listed in good condition.

Residents were displaced by the fire, but officials have not confirmed how many.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.