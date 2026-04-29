Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman injured after apartment fire in Chatham

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A woman was injured in an apartment fire in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood early Wednesday morning. 

Chicago police said firefighters put out the fire in the 8000 block of South Ellis just before 3 a.m.

Police said a 69-year-old woman was taken to the  University of Chicago Hospital with burns on her arm. She was listed in good condition. 

Residents were displaced by the fire, but officials have not confirmed how many. 

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue