Yorkville man sentenced to 12 years for repeatedly sexually assaulting girl for years

A Yorkville man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after he was convicted of repeatedly sexually assaulting a girl for nearly four years in Chicago's far southwest suburbs.

Chaske Roskopf, 24, was convicted in October of two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault.

In 2022, Kendall County prosecutors accused Roskopf of sexually assaulting a girl starting when she was 9 years old, and continuing the assaults until she was nearly 13.

Prosecutors said Roskopf admitted to some of the assaults at his home in Yorkville, but only when he was a minor himself.

At his sentencing hearing on Wednesday, Judge Jody Gleason sentenced Roskopf to the minimum of 6 years in prison for each count of aggravated sexual assault, and ordered the sentences be served consecutively. He had faced up to 30 years in prison for each count.