Chase Stegall, DePaul University men's soccer player, dies at 20

DePaul University student athlete Chase Stegall, who played on the men's soccer team, has died at the age of 20, school officials said.

The university announced his death Monday afternoon, writing that he died that morning.

"We are heartbroken by the unexpected loss of Chase Stegall, a cherished member of our community, dedicated teammate and kind-hearted friend," wrote VP and Director of Athletics DeWayne Peevy and head men's soccer coach Mark Plotkin in a joint statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Chase's family, friends, teammates and all who loved him. In the coming days, we will support Chase's family and teammates through this devastating time. His loss will be deeply felt across our entire Athletics and university family and his memory will forever be a part of DePaul University."

No details were given on what led to Stegall's death.

Stegall was a junior who was originally from Atlanta, Georgia. He was a midfielder for the Blue Demons and played in all but one game in their 2024 season, when he was sophomore.

He is survived by his parent, Milton and Darlene Stegall, and his brother Collin.

School officials have not yet given any information about a memorial service, simply saying one is forthcoming. They ask the public respect the family's privacy at this time.