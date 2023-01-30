Charleston, Illinois police help out couple with gender reveal for first baby

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in southern Illinois helped a couple learn the gender of their new baby on Sunday in an unusual gender reveal.

Charleston police officers and technician Brian Huston customized the lights on a police cruiser to help Josh and Savannah Meers learn their first child is a boy.

CPD was happy to help out with a gender reveal for Josh and Savannah Meers!! Special thanks to our technician Brian Huston for customizing our lights for this special announcement!! Congratulations to the Meers family on their first child!! Posted by Charleston Illinois Police Department on Sunday, January 29, 2023

Police said it was the first time someone has called them to find out their baby's gender. They even popped a smoke tube and confetti to celebrate the baby in blue.