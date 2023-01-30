Watch CBS News
Local News

Charleston, Illinois police help out couple with gender reveal for first baby

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Police help southern Illinois couple with gender reveal
Police help southern Illinois couple with gender reveal 00:57

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in southern Illinois helped a couple learn the gender of their new baby on Sunday in an unusual gender reveal.

Charleston police officers and technician Brian Huston customized the lights on a police cruiser to help Josh and Savannah Meers learn their first child is a boy.

CPD was happy to help out with a gender reveal for Josh and Savannah Meers!! Special thanks to our technician Brian Huston for customizing our lights for this special announcement!! Congratulations to the Meers family on their first child!!

Posted by Charleston Illinois Police Department on Sunday, January 29, 2023

Police said it was the first time someone has called them to find out their baby's gender. They even popped a smoke tube and confetti to celebrate the baby in blue.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on January 30, 2023 / 4:39 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.