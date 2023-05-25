Chicago man charged with December 2021 armed robbery in Logan Square

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged in connection to an armed robbery in the Logan Square neighborhood in 2021.

Daryl McKinley, 20, was arrested Wednesday by Chicago police and the Great Lakes Regional Task Force, in the 1900 block of South St. Louis Avenue.

Police say he was identified as the person who robbed a 22-year-old woman at gunpoint, in the 2700 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

McKinley was charged with one felony count of armed robbery and one felony count of unlawful vehicular invasion.

He is due to appear in bond court Thursday.