Charges filed after fake IDs sold to migrants

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Charges have been filed against three people after fake IDs were sold to migrants.

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart said part of the investigation started the arrests of foreign nationals for retail theft in the downtown area.

"They told us almost identical stories that they were being either told to steal things to get money or specifically directed to steal specific things," Dart said. "They were then being able to either buy or trade for social security numbers, I-cards or American Permanent Residency cards."

During an undercover operation, the sheriff's office bought phony cards which led to a search warrant. Deputies confiscated hundreds of fake IDs, social security numbers and green cards.