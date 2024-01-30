Watch CBS News
Local News

Charges filed after fake IDs sold to migrants

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Charges filed after fake IDs sold to migrants
Charges filed after fake IDs sold to migrants 00:46

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Charges have been filed against three people after fake IDs were sold to migrants.

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart said part of the investigation started the arrests of foreign nationals for retail theft in the downtown area.

"They told us almost identical stories that they were being either told to steal things to get money or specifically directed to steal specific things," Dart said. "They were then being able to either buy or trade for social security numbers, I-cards or American Permanent Residency cards." 

During an undercover operation, the sheriff's office bought phony cards which led to a search warrant. Deputies confiscated hundreds of fake IDs, social security numbers and green cards.

Elyssa Kaufman
headshot.jpg

Elyssa is a Digital News Producer. She covers breaking news for CBSChicago.com and manages the station's social media sites.

First published on January 30, 2024 / 11:36 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.