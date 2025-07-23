Watch CBS News
Local News

2 charged after toddler shot with unsecured gun inside home Chicago's West Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

2 being questioned after toddler shoots himself with unsecured gun inside Chicago home
2 being questioned after toddler shoots himself with unsecured gun inside Chicago home 00:35

Two men were charged after a 2-year-old  boy was shot with an unsecured gun inside a home in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on Monday evening. 

Chicago police said Tyree Johnson, 26, and  Deonte Johnson, 23, were each charged with one misdemeanor count of child endangerment. The men are expected in court for detention hearings on Wednesday. 

At 8:26 p.m., police were called to a home in the 400 block of North Lawndale Avenue after the toddler entered a bedroom where an unsecured gun was located, police said. A man heard a loud noise, and found the 2-year-old boy with a graze wound on the left wrist, police said.

The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County where was listed in good condition, police said.

A weapon was recovered on the scene. 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.