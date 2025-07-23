2 charged after toddler shot with unsecured gun inside home Chicago's West Side

2 being questioned after toddler shoots himself with unsecured gun inside Chicago home

Two men were charged after a 2-year-old boy was shot with an unsecured gun inside a home in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on Monday evening.

Chicago police said Tyree Johnson, 26, and Deonte Johnson, 23, were each charged with one misdemeanor count of child endangerment. The men are expected in court for detention hearings on Wednesday.

At 8:26 p.m., police were called to a home in the 400 block of North Lawndale Avenue after the toddler entered a bedroom where an unsecured gun was located, police said. A man heard a loud noise, and found the 2-year-old boy with a graze wound on the left wrist, police said.

The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County where was listed in good condition, police said.

A weapon was recovered on the scene.