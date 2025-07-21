2-year-old boy suffers gunshot wound on Chicago's West Side

A 2-year-old boy suffered what was believed to be an accidental gunshot wound Monday evening in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side, police said.

At 8:26 p.m., police were called to a home in the 400 block of North Lawndale Avenue after the toddler entered a bedroom where an unsecured gun was located, police said.

A man heard a loud noise, and found the 2-year-old boy with a graze would to the left wrist, police said.

The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition, police said.

No one was custody late Monday. A weapon was recovered on the scene.

Harrison Area detectives are investigating.