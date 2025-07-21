Watch CBS News
Local News

2-year-old boy suffers gunshot wound on Chicago's West Side

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A 2-year-old boy suffered what was believed to be an accidental gunshot wound Monday evening in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side, police said.

At 8:26 p.m., police were called to a home in the 400 block of North Lawndale Avenue after the toddler entered a bedroom where an unsecured gun was located, police said.

A man heard a loud noise, and found the 2-year-old boy with a graze would to the left wrist, police said.

The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition, police said.

No one was custody late Monday. A weapon was recovered on the scene.

Harrison Area detectives are investigating.

Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.