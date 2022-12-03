Charges filed against man police say accidentally discharged gun, shot 3-year-old in South Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has been charged with child endangerment and other counts after police said his gun went off and accidentally struck a 3-year-old boy in the South Austin neighborhood this week.

Milton Scott, 34, was arrested at his home in the 100 block of North Latrobe Avenue around 9:10 p.m. Thursday. Police said around 45 minutes earlier, he discharged his gun – which he was trying to holster – and the gunfire accidentally struck the 3-year-old boy in the shin.

Scott stands charged with the felonies of being an armed habitual criminal and child endangerment. He was also charged with felony reckless conduct, and misdemeanor causing a child to be endangered and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

Police did not have further information.