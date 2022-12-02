3-year-old accidentally shot as man tries to holster gun in South Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 3-year-old was accidentally struck when a man accidentally discharged a gun in the South Austin neighborhood Thursday night.

At 8:25 p.m. in a home in the 100 block of North Latrobe Avenue, the man accidentally discharged the gun – which he was trying to holster, police said.

The 3-year-old – whose gender was not specified – was struck in the shin by gunfire and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition.

At 10 p.m., the scene remained very active as officers were seen going in and out of the home.

It was unclear late Thursday if anyone was facing charges in the shooting, but CBS 2's Marybel González did see someone being put into a police car. However, it was unclear if that person was connected to this incident.

Area Four detectives are investigating.