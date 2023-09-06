Chaotic dirt bike sideshow goes on right in front of police in West Loop

One arrested after bike sideshow in West Loop intersection

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A chaotic situation erupted Monday night at a West Loop intersection – with motorcycles and motorbikes doing donuts and peeling out, right in front of police officers.

As CBS 2's Noel Brennan reported, there were a lot of questions a day later about the gathering – which ended with at least one person in handcuffs.

Black scars of skid marks were seen Tuesday in the middle of the intersection of Polk and Jefferson streets.

Business owners nearby told CBS 2 that street racing is a weekly routine in the area – and it can get kind of wild, like it did Monday night.

A CBS 2 photojournalist captured the response from Chicago Police just before 10 p.m. Monday. At least two people were handcuffed, but police confirmed one of them was arrested on a felony weapons charge.

As the camera rolled, more sideshow participants pulled up – three on dirt bikes, and one on a four-wheeler. Police were just yards away as the crew circled the intersection.

They called for our camera's attention as they regrouped and took off. The operator of the four-wheeler did a wheelie in the road as the group left.

Our camera followed the group speeding down Polk Street, but police did not.

We asked Ald. Jason Ervin (28th) to weigh in on what happened - and any potential concerns about drag racing.

He turned down our request for an interview.

A spokesperson said the alderman "takes these issues very seriously," and will coordinate with the Chicago Police Department and business leaders on how to come up with "comprehensive solutions."