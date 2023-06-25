First Alert Weather: Breezy, chance of isolated showers by afternoon

First Alert Weather: Another chance for showers by afternoon

First Alert Weather: Another chance for showers by afternoon

First Alert Weather: Another chance for showers by afternoon

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Wrapping up storms overnight, then a break before a chance of showers and storms develops midday and afternoon.

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

Cool start to the week, slowly warming up through the week. Dry from Tuesday through early Friday.

CBS News Chicago

Today:

A Quiet first half of the day. Around midday, an isolated storm or two may develop. They may intensify as they head east but should move out quickly. High 82. Windy.

Tonight:

Scattered showers. Breezy. Low 59.

Tomorrow:

A few showers lingering early. High 72.