Chain-reaction crash leaves three injured including pregnant passenger on Chicago's South Side

A car ran a red light, causing a chain-reaction crash near Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood on Thursday night.

Around 11 p.m., Chicago police said a black sedan driving in the 100 block of West 51st Street disregarded a light and hit a black Jeep turning at the intersection.

Police said the Jeep then hit another black sedan driving westbound.

Three people were taken to local hospitals, including a 29-year-old pregnant passenger. The victims were listed in fair condition.

Police said citations will be issued.

An investigation is underway.