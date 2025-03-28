Watch CBS News
Chain-reaction crash leaves three injured including pregnant passenger on Chicago's South Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

A car ran a red light, causing a chain-reaction crash near Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood on Thursday night. 

Around 11 p.m., Chicago police said a black sedan driving in the 100 block of West 51st Street disregarded a light and hit a black Jeep turning at the intersection. 

Police said the Jeep then hit another black sedan driving westbound. 

Three people were taken to local hospitals, including a 29-year-old pregnant passenger. The victims were listed in fair condition. 

Police said citations will be issued. 

An investigation is underway. 

