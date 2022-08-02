CHA hosts 'Take Flight College Send-Off' at United Center
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're just a few weeks away till the first day of college classes and the Chicago Housing Authority wants to celebrate.
Its hosting the annual "Take Flight College Send-Off." Close to 200 students are heading off to 60 different schools this fall. The CHA wants to set them up for success by providing linens, towels and other essentials.
