Watch CBS News
Local News

CHA hosts 'Take Flight College Send-Off' at United Center

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHA hosts 'Take Flight College Send-Off' at United Center
CHA hosts 'Take Flight College Send-Off' at United Center 00:24

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're just a few weeks away till the first day of college classes and the Chicago Housing Authority wants to celebrate.

Its hosting the annual "Take Flight College Send-Off." Close to 200 students are heading off to 60 different schools this fall. The CHA wants to set them up for success by providing linens, towels and other essentials. 

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 2, 2022 / 11:59 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.