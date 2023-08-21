Watch CBS News
Local News

CFD truck and SUV collide in Grand Crossing

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CFD truck and SUV collide in Grand Crossing
CFD truck and SUV collide in Grand Crossing 00:27

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On Monday morning, the Chicago Fire Department was called to the scene of a crash involving one of its own fire trucks.

It was at 71st and Wentworth in the Grand Crossing neighborhood where the firetruck collided with an SUV.

There was red paint on the SUV, which had a lot of damage.

An adult and two children inside are in critical condition. The fire engine also was damaged.

So far, there's no word on how the crash happened or whether any firefighters were hurt.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 21, 2023 / 11:52 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.