CFD truck and SUV collide in Grand Crossing

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On Monday morning, the Chicago Fire Department was called to the scene of a crash involving one of its own fire trucks.

It was at 71st and Wentworth in the Grand Crossing neighborhood where the firetruck collided with an SUV.

There was red paint on the SUV, which had a lot of damage.

An adult and two children inside are in critical condition. The fire engine also was damaged.

So far, there's no word on how the crash happened or whether any firefighters were hurt.