CFD responds to help person in water at Montrose Harbor

CHICAGO (CBS) – A person is safe after the Chicago Fire Department was called to Montrose Harbor Monday morning.

Fire teams rushed to the scene, at 305 W. Montrose Harbor Drive around 7:45 a.m., to help a person in the water.

The scene happened on the concrete paths lining the lake.

The person was out of the water by the time crews arrived.

No injuries were reported. 

First published on September 5, 2022 / 11:18 AM

