CFD responds to help person in water at Montrose Harbor

CHICAGO (CBS) – A person is safe after the Chicago Fire Department was called to Montrose Harbor Monday morning.

Fire teams rushed to the scene, at 305 W. Montrose Harbor Drive around 7:45 a.m., to help a person in the water.

The scene happened on the concrete paths lining the lake.

The person was out of the water by the time crews arrived.

No injuries were reported.