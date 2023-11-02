Celebrating Day of the Dead with 15-foot display in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Thursday marks the final day of Dia De Los Muertos.

This year, a longtime Pilsen resident is taking the celebrations to new heights with a new display honoring those who came before us.

CBS 2's Marissa Perlman joined Pilsen's Isabel Hernandez celebrating Dia de los Muertos, with her 15-foot offrenda or alter in her front yard.

This is the third year this has lit up the Pilsen neighborhood.

Each year she honors the lives of those lost in her life but also the entire Pilsen community. If you come by, you'll see Isabel's family on the bottom and then those who want to honor loved ones fill up the rest of the heart.

Each year is a different theme. This year's display is heart-shaped to show those no longer with us are always in our hearts.

Isabel was inspired on a trip to Mexico City she saw an alter there and was inspired to bring back that idea here to Pilsen.

Thursday is the last day to visit the altar which shines bright for the whole neighborhood.