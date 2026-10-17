Cedar Lake police investigating hit-and-run that left teen injured

Cedar Lake police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a 15-year-old boy hurt this week.

The department said just before 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, police and fire personnel responded to the 9800 block of West 133rd Avenue for a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.

Police determined that the teen was running on the sidewalk in front of a Burger King restaurant and ran across 133rd Avenue to the north before being hit by a westbound vehicle.

That vehicle continued westbound toward Wicker Avenue, police said.

The teen suffered serious injuries and was taken to an undisclosed medical facility, police said.

On Friday, police released video from the hit-and-run, featuring the suspected vehicle believed to be a KIA Soul, possibly gray or silver.

They said the vehicle should have front driver's-side damage and could have windshield damage.

If anyone has information about the hit-and-run or the vehicle is asked to contact Deputy Chief Carl Brittingham at 219-374-5416 ext. 1702 or email carl.brittingham@cedarlakein.gov.