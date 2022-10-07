Watch CBS News
CDPH hosting vaccine clinics at 2 city colleges in Saturday

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This weekend the city of Chicago wants to make sure you're up to date on your COVID and flu vaccines.

The Chicago Department of Public Health is hosting two clinics Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

One is at Olive Harvey College in Woodlawn and the other is at Arturo Velazquez Westside Technical Institute, the satellite campus of Richard J. Daley College, on Western.

Those interested can register on the city's website. Walk-ins are also welcome. 

First published on October 7, 2022 / 9:10 AM

