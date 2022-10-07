CDPH hosting vaccine clinics at 2 city colleges in Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This weekend the city of Chicago wants to make sure you're up to date on your COVID and flu vaccines.

The Chicago Department of Public Health is hosting two clinics Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

One is at Olive Harvey College in Woodlawn and the other is at Arturo Velazquez Westside Technical Institute, the satellite campus of Richard J. Daley College, on Western.

Those interested can register on the city's website. Walk-ins are also welcome.