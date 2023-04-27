Watch CBS News
CDPH urging people to buy COVID-19 home test kits before end of public emergency

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Department of Health is reminding you to get as many COVID-19 at-home test kits now before the public health emergency ends on May 11.

When that happens, home rapid tests and lab-based PCR tests won't be free anymore.

Some pharmacies and distribution centers may still give them out, but insurance would likely have to pay for it.

Only select locations with CDC funding would have them for free.

The city says it is keeping some tests on hand and has a plan to get them out in case of another COVID surge.

