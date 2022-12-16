CDPH hosting 2 more vaccine clinics this weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Department of Public Health is hosting two COVID and flu vaccination clinics this weekend so you can protect yourself.
There's one Friday from noon until 4 p.m. at the Blue Door Neighborhood Center on Cermak Road.
The other is on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Daley College at 75th and Pulaski.
Walk-ins are welcome but you can register on the City of Chicago website.
