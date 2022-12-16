Watch CBS News
Local News

CDPH hosting 2 more vaccine clinics this weekend

/ CBS Chicago

2 more vaccine clinics available this weekend
2 more vaccine clinics available this weekend 00:22

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Department of Public Health is hosting two COVID and flu vaccination clinics this weekend so you can protect yourself.

There's one Friday from noon until 4 p.m. at the Blue Door Neighborhood Center on Cermak Road.

The other is on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Daley College at 75th and Pulaski.

Walk-ins are welcome but you can register on the City of Chicago website

First published on December 16, 2022 / 7:51 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.