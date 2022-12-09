CDPH hosting two COVID, flu vaccine clinics this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Department of Public Health is hosting two COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinics Saturday.

One is at Olive Harvey College near 100th and Woodlawn from 9 a.m. to noon.

The other is at the Blue Door Neighborhood Center at 118th and Marshfield from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome but you can register on the City of Chicago website.