CDPH hosting two COVID, flu vaccine clinics this weekend

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Department of Public Health is hosting two COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinics Saturday.

One is at Olive Harvey College near 100th and Woodlawn from 9 a.m. to noon.

The other is at the Blue Door Neighborhood Center at 118th and Marshfield from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome but you can register on the City of Chicago website

First published on December 9, 2022 / 8:36 AM

