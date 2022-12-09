CDPH hosting two COVID, flu vaccine clinics this weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Department of Public Health is hosting two COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinics Saturday.
One is at Olive Harvey College near 100th and Woodlawn from 9 a.m. to noon.
The other is at the Blue Door Neighborhood Center at 118th and Marshfield from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m.
Walk-ins are welcome but you can register on the City of Chicago website.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.