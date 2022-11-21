CBS 2's Brad Edwards moderates panel focusing on crime and and Chicago's judicial system

CBS 2's Brad Edwards moderates panel focusing on crime and and Chicago's judicial system

CBS 2's Brad Edwards moderates panel focusing on crime and and Chicago's judicial system

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Downtown crime, and how it's handled within the city's judicial system, was front and center Monday at a panel moderated by CBS 2's Brad Edwards.

The panel comes on the heels of several holiday festivities kicking off downtown.

So far this year, crime in the Loop is up from the previous two years, but still down from pre-pandemic numbers.