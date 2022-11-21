Watch CBS News
Local News

CBS 2's Brad Edwards moderates panel focusing on crime and and Chicago's judicial system

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS 2's Brad Edwards moderates panel focusing on crime and and Chicago's judicial system
CBS 2's Brad Edwards moderates panel focusing on crime and and Chicago's judicial system 00:42

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Downtown crime, and how it's handled within the city's judicial system, was front and center Monday at a panel moderated by CBS 2's Brad Edwards.

The panel comes on the heels of several holiday festivities kicking off downtown. 

So far this year, crime in the Loop is up from the previous two years, but still down from pre-pandemic numbers.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on November 21, 2022 / 5:43 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.