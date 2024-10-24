CBS Sports' Jim Nantz looks forward to Bears-Commanders rookie QB showdown, is bullish on Caleb Williams

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The suspense continues surrounding the Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels' status for Sunday's rookie showdown, as Caleb Williams and the Bears take on the Commanders at Soldier Field.

Daniels missed a second straight practice with a rib injury. Washington is reportedly hoping its emerging star can work out on Friday.

Meanwhile, besides surprising starts from the 4-2 Bears and 5-2 Commanders, the matchup between Williams and fellow Heisman Trophy winner Daniels is a big reason why CBS flexed the game to the afternoon national spotlight.

The A-team of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson will be on the call.

"Chicago and Washington—this brings back memories of yesteryear in the league. This brings back memories of CBS, when I was a young broadcaster, we had the NFC. Chicago and Washington—that was our kind of a game," Nantz said. "The whole nation gets to see these teams that are turning it around with a bright young starter as a quarterback, and I'm just thrilled."

But of course, this matchup of the rookie QBs could be upended if Daniels doesn't end up playing.

"I think it's going to be one of those things that we're not going to really know until Saturday night—or even a game-time decision," Nantz said. "My hunch—no inside information—I think we'll have the matchup we want of the two quarterbacks. I think he's going to play."

Meanwhile, Nantz said he is witnessing Williams' progress in action.

"You always hear people talk about how things slow down. That's what I'm seeing. It looks like he's—not that he was ever in a panic—but less anxious, more confident, more in control. I just love watching him make magic, extending plays, and I mean he's got some arm talent," Nantz said. "It's the closest we've seen—I know that I've preached this for a long time, I hate comparisons, but it's Mahomes-esque—being able to figure out ways, arm angles, you know, figure out a way to deliver the football."

Chicago has long had a reputation of where quarterbacks come to die. Nantz expects that to change with Williams, whom he followed during the QB's college playing days.

"We all know they've never had a quarterback that really posted gigantic numbers. Well, those are all coming down. They're going to belong to him," Nantz said. "I've watched him very closely throughout his career once he got to USC. My oldest daughter went to Southern Cal. I just watched him on weekly basis thinking, I can't till this guy comes into the league."

The fact that Williams was coming to long-suffering Chicago only added to the excitement, Nantz said.

"Chicago has a huge following, you know, they're a national team," he said. "When the Bears are well—when they're healthy and they're going strong—the league is strong."