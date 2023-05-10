CBS Evening News With Norah O'Donnell to put "Moms in focus" this week

The "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell" will deliver a week-long series called "Moms in Focus," to feature stories on motherhood and honor a special mom nominated by the viewers.

CBS News correspondent Janet Shamlian reports on the first-ever Cook County Promise program, which gives guaranteed income for low-earning households.

Cook County Promise is among 130 programs across the country providing payments from $50 to $1,500 a month funded by public money and private grants.

Shamlian speaks with Chicago-area mom Adriana Flores, a single mom of two boys, who is a recipient of a $500 cash payment every month for the next two years. She is among more than 3,200 families in the program.

"I don't stress as much because I have that little cushion. I have that little extra to help me when I need it," she said.

This week's "Moms in Focus" series have included a story on how doulas help combat racial disparities in maternal health and a Virginia library that provides a space for moms to work while their children play or sleep next to them. Norah O'Donnell will close out the week by interviewing the special mom the viewers nominate.

"Our 'Moms in Focus' series is so special and important because Mother's Day is a time to appreciate and acknowledge the sacrifices and contributions of mothers, grandmothers, stepmothers, and caregivers all over the world," said Norah O'Donnell, anchor and managing editor of the "CBS Evening News." "We want to highlight the unique challenges faced by mothers during the pandemic and spotlight mothers from all walks of life to share their experiences with our audience and honor the pivotal role they play in our lives."

