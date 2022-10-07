Watch CBS News
CBS 2's Ryan Baker hosts the 15th annual Dancing with the Giordano Stars

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Park West was hopping last night with some fancy footwork to raise funds for a worthy cause. 

It was the 15th annual Dancing with the Giordano Stars and CBS 2's Ryan Baker served as the host for the festivities. The Hollywood-style dance competition benefits the Giordano Dance Company's health and wellness outreach program using jazz

 dance. 

They teach students in four underserved Chicago Public Schools. 

Last night's event raised over $206,000.

"Everyone did an outstanding job," Baker said. 

First published on October 7, 2022 / 6:21 AM

First published on October 7, 2022 / 6:21 AM

