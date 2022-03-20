Watch CBS News

CBS 2's Marissa Parra To Join Dancing With The Chicago Celebrities

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Big Dance is just once week away -- and we're not talking basketball. Its time for Dancing with the Chicago Celebrities hosted by Arthur Murray Chicago. 

This will be their "sweet 16" celebration. 

All proceeds go towards fighting breast cancer. The founder of the event was inspired by her mom, a two-time survivor. 

She wants to see other people get what they need to beat breast cancer, too. 

"We donate based on how muh money we get each year," said Jill DeMarlo. "We take into account Northwester, U of C, City of Hope, Silver Lining. We're looking at prevention, navigation and clinical trials that need help." 

Donations can be made to the CBS 2 campaign here. Every dollar counts. 

Buy tickets here.

First published on March 19, 2022 / 9:26 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.