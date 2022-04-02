Watch CBS News

CBS 2's Jim Williams inducted into National Civil Rights Hall of Fame

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2's Jim Williams was presented with a major honor Friday, as he was inducted into the National Civil Rights Hall of Fame.

The organization cited Williams for his decades of service to the community through his reporting.

A dinner celebrating the inductions was held Friday night at Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church, at 4600 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. in the Bronzeville community.

Other inductees included Chicago Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt, and Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans.

