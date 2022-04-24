CBS 2 staffers volunteer to clean Humboldt Park on Earth Day weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Volunteers rolled up their sleeves to lend a helping hand in Douglass Park in North Lawndale Saturday on Earth Day weekend.

Several community groups joined forces for a greener, cleaner park.

The goal is to keep Douglass Park in mind not just this weekend but all the time.

Saturday's event ran from 9 a.m. to noon and was followed by a community celebration with food and music.

It was organozed by Friends of the Parks along with the Chicago Park District and the Forest Preserves of Cook County.

Some of the CBS 2 team also joined in the cleanup effort to pick up trash in Humboldt Park to mark Earth Day festivites.