Catholic schoolchildren attend Ash Wednesday services, some for first time, in Chicago's Pilsen community

Ash Wednesday marks the start of the Lenten season for Chicago Catholics, with many carrying an ashen cross across their foreheads.

It is a tradition that goes back centuries, but at St. Pius V Church, at 1901 S. Ashland Ave. in the Pilsen neighborhood, some young Catholics from the adjoining school attended an Ash Wednesday service for the first time.

At the noon mass at St. Pius V, some were barely tall enough to see over the pews — and their legs were too short to reach the ground.

A total of 180 students from St. Pius V School attended the mass along with parishioners.

Some, like eighth-grader Esperanza Frias, led their classmates in the service to start the Lenten season.

"It's like the time where you get to better your relationship with Jesus before He comes back and rises," said Esperanza.

Preparing the ashes, church leaders reminded students of their importance. A sign of the cross on each student's forehead signifies that we come from dust, and to dust we shall return.

"I've been here since kindergarten," said Axel Arreguin, "and seeing the new generation get their new ashes, it's amazing."

This is a time of reflection, prayer, and sacrifice for Catholics around the world. At St. Pius V, the students were already thinking this Ash Wednesday about how they'll spend the Lenten period leading up to Easter.

"I like, especially in the Lenten season to focus more on my prayers to get closer to Jesus, and talk to Him more," said Esperanza.

"I'm just going to give up candy and try to like stop playing video games as much," said seventh-grader Pedro Heredia.

The students now have the next 40 days to commit to their Lenten plans.

