Catching up with Illinois State after huge playoff upset victory

Illinois State Redbirds pulled off the comeback of the year and maybe all-time this past Saturday.

ISU, who were 23-point underdogs, rallied from 14 points down with three minutes to go to knock off No. 1-ranked and defending champion North Dakota State in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs in Fargo, North Dakota.

Quarterback Tommy Rittenhouse overcame five interceptions to engineer the huge 29-28 upset.

Head coach Brock Spack and Arlington Heights receiver Dan Sobkowicz, who caught the game-winning touchdown, discussed the team's spirit following the win.

"I had 142 texts, and so, I answered every single one of em, how about that. Either with a fist bump or thumbs up or 'thank you very much,' I answered every one," Spack said. "Our players persevered, and they never lost. You can tell this is a different vibe. They just never lost confidence that they were going to win. To have five turnovers, and to be able to survive that and win, and beat these guys like that is amazing."

"Obviously, it was a really good scrambler," Sobkowicz said. "Just kinda wanted to make something happen, I mean, he found me, and, uh, obviously, I didn't really think much of it, honestly, at that play right after, but words can't really explain how much that meant. I think it's just a cool moment that I'm probably never going to forget."

The Redbirds will play UC-Davis Saturday in the FCS quarterfinals.