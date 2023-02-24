Police appear to find catalytic converters inside wrecked SUV in Logan Square

Catalytic converters removed from scene of Logan Square crash

Catalytic converters removed from scene of Logan Square crash

Catalytic converters removed from scene of Logan Square crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There was a surprising find early Friday inside a crashed car in the Longan Square neighborhood.

The crash happened Friday morning near Kedzie and Belden avenues.

Video shows what appears to be investigators removing two catalytic converters that were inside the crashed sport-utility vehicle.

The officer places the parts into his trunk along with a floor jack – a tool commonly used by thieves to swipe catalytic converters.

Police have not revealed what led to the crash or what happened to the driver.