Chicago police warn of catalytic converter thefts on West Side

Chicago police are warning residents of catalytic converter thefts that happened this month in the Wicker Park and Humboldt Park neighborhoods.

Police say two men approached the vehicle and used a quick jack to raise it. One of them got under the vehicle with a sawzall or reciprocating saw and cut the catalytic converter, while the other man served as a lookout.

In one incident, a victim confronted the men, who took out firearms and fired gunshots at the victim.

The thefts happened at the following times and locations:

3200 block of West North Avenue on April 4, at 1 a.m.

1900 block of North Wolcott Avenue on April 4, at 4 p.m.

1400 block of West North Avenue on April 10, at 3:12 p.m.

The men were last seen wearing black coats, black face coverings, and black jeans. One was wearing brown shoes, and the other was wearing black boots. Both were armed with semi-automatic weapons and driving a silver Nissan Rogue without license plates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area 5 Bureau of Detectives at (312) 746-7394 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference RD# JJ2132558, JJ211698, JJ208962.