With catalytic converter thefts out of control, Cook County Sheriff's office steps up

LEMONT, Ill. (CBS) --Police say catalytic converted thefts are out of control – and they're trying to stop them.

Catalytic converter thefts—and sometimes ensuing violence—have been a serious problem in the Chicago area for several years. But it is a nationwide trend, and it is getting renewed focus after actor Johnny Wactor was gunned down when he caught thieves hitting his car in Los Angeles.

For law enforcement, the goal is to enhance public safety—and that sometimes means providing a resource to the community.

"As you all know, Sherriff [Tom] Dart believes in working in the community," said Cook County Undersheriff Marlon Parks, "and when there's a gap in resources to the community, he wants the sheriff's office to step in."

Parks and the rest of the Cook County Sheriff's office are stepping in as catalytic converter thefts ramp up.

"There was a need," Parks said.

Nearly 100 people pulled up to Lemont Township Community Center on Thursday, and hopped out to for a free service intended to deter criminals.

"I've seen a lot of cars getting stolen. I've seen a lot of people who have said, 'My car is not working because my catalytic converter is gone - and it's making all of this noise,'" said Jeanine Holmes, "and I didn't want to have that happen to me."

Holmes showed up to receive the free service—getting her vehicle identification number (VIN) etched, then spray-painted, on her catalytic converter in hopes of warding off thieves.

"When people crawl up under your car to steal what's yours, hopefully, they see your VIN number and the sheriff's office tag on your catalytic converter," said Parks, "where if they do sell it, the possible buyers won't take it because of the markings on the converter."

Holmes wonders why thieves go to such trouble to steal catalytic converters, as it does not seem worth it. Patrick Flannery, the assistant director for community engagement at the Cook County Sheriff's office, has an answer there.

"Some of the material goes for thousands of dollars," he said.

Holmes also wonders if criminals will be prevented from getting cash if they steal a catalytic converter that has been spray-painted and had its VIN etched.

Flannery—who happens to be the son of former CBS 2 Political Editor Mike Flannery—could not say. But he did say since November, the sheriff's office has etched about 400 vehicles.

Flannery said this effort may have prevented 400 catalytic converter thefts in Cook County.

"What we try to do is create a measure of safety inside of each community that we work with," Holmes said.