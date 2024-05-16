Man shot during catalytic converter theft on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot in Jefferson Park early Thursday morning.
Police said a 22-year-old-man heard loud disturbance and went outside to check it out, int he 5900 block of Eastwood Avenue. The victim was shot by a man who drove off in a white sedan.
CBS Chicago confirmed there was a catalytic converter theft underway when the victim went outside.
The victim is expected to recover from his physical injuries.
No arrests have been made. Police are searching for the shooter.