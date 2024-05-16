Watch CBS News
Man shot during catalytic converter theft on Chicago's Northwest Side

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot in Jefferson Park early Thursday morning. 

Police said a 22-year-old-man heard loud disturbance and went outside to check it out, int he 5900 block of Eastwood Avenue. The victim was shot by a man who drove off in a white sedan. 

CBS Chicago confirmed there was a catalytic converter theft underway when the victim went outside. 

The victim is expected to recover from his physical injuries. 

No arrests have been made. Police are searching for the shooter. 

Elyssa Kaufman

First published on May 16, 2024 / 5:49 AM CDT

