Chennedy Carter, Angel Reese lead Chicago Sky past Washington Mystics

Chennedy Carter scored a season-high 25 points off the bench, rookie Angel Reese had 16 points, 11 rebounds and five steals, and the Chicago Sky beat the winless Washington Mystics 79-71 on Thursday night.

Chicago (4-5) handed Washington its 10th straight loss, tied for the fourth longest skid to start a season in WNBA history.

The Mystics scored just 27 points in the second half and finished with 24 turnovers.

Reese was thrown out of her prior game Tuesday night after receiving a second technical foul that the league rescinded a day later. On Thursday, the No. 7 overall draft pick made a steal and converted a layup at the other end while being fouled to give Chicago a 60-54 lead with 50 seconds left in the third quarter.

After the game, Reese embraced her former LSU coach, Kim Mulkey, who was sitting courtside.

Rookie Aaliyah Edwards set season highs with 23 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks for Washington. Shatori Walker-Kimbrough added 11 points and Ariel Atkins added 10.

Late in the fourth quarter, Isabelle Harrison made a basket and Chicago stole the inbounds pass, leading to a layup by Carter and a 72-66 lead. Carter added another layup on a breakaway to make it 74-66.

Harrison added 14 points and Marina Mabrey had 10 for Chicago, which made 1 of 14 3-pointers and shot 38% overall.

Chicago shot 26% in the first quarter and trailed 21-15. The Sky scored the opening six points of the second quarter before Washington went on an 8-0 run for a 29-21 lead. The Mystics led 44-35 at halftime.

