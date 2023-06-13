Thieves hit Portage Park car dealership twice on Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thieves hit a Portage Park car dealership overnight, stealing several cars.

Once wasn't enough, because they came back for more. Police were on the scene Tuesday morning collecting evidence at the business on West Irving Park Road.

Alderman Nicholas Sposato (38th) reached out to the Volkswagen dealership owner about what happened. Sposato said thieves first broke in sometime in the 3:00 a.m. hour, taking several cars.

But then a second burglary with three more cars gone. He said four of the cars belonged to the dealership. Two were customers' cars, there for service.

And Sposato said it was concerning how brazen the thieves were.

"After the first break in they just said 'OK let's go back,' and literally an hour and a half later they went back in," Sposato said. "And at 5:00 in the morning, it's light out nowadays so and there's traffic out there, so that's pretty bold."

Sposato said dealerships in the area have been hit several times.

He said owners at a neighboring dealership plan to install bollards and heavy planters to block thieves from leaving their property with stolen cars.