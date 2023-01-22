Multiple suspects in custody after cars stolen from Barrington dealership; 1 remains at large
BARRINGTON, Ill. (CBS) – The Barrington Police Department has issued a community alert after several cars were stolen from a dealership Sunday morning.
The cars were stolen from Motor Werks, located at 1475 S Barrington Rd.
Police said multiple offenders are in custody, and one suspect is still at large.
There is no word on how many people were arrested.
BPD is asking anyone with information or sees any suspicious activity in their neighborhood to call 911.
This is a developing story.
