Police issue alert after several cars burglarized on Southwest Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents after several cars were burglarized on the city's Southwest Side.

The crimes happened Tuesday during the morning hours between 2 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Police say the suspect(s) forced their way into parked vehicles and removed property from inside.

Times and locations of each incident:

  • 5600 Block of South Sayre on Jan. 10, 2023, around 02:08 A.M. 
  • 5600 Block of South Normandy on Jan. 10, 2023, around 07:20 A.M. 
  • 5500 Block of South Sayre on Jan. 10, 2023, around 07:00 A.M. 
  • 5600 Block of South Sayre on Jan. 10, 2023, around 06:00 A.M. 
  • 5100 Block of South Sayre on Jan. 10, 2023, around 09:40 A.M. 
  • 5600 Block of South Sayre on Jan. 10, 2023, around 05:30 A.M. 
  • 5200 Block of South Nordica on Jan. 10, 2023, around 07:00 A.M. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at

312-747-8380. 

First published on January 11, 2023 / 2:17 PM

