Carpentersville man charged with allegedly possessing, spreading child pornography online

Jeramie Bizzle
The Kane County Sheriff's office announced felony charges against a man they said possessed and spread child pornography on social media.

Jason Grabowski, 45, of Carpentersville, Illinois, was charged with possession of child pornography and dissemination of child pornography.

According to the office, between July 19, 2024, and May 7, 2025, Grabowski allegedly possessed and disseminated an image and multiple videos of child sexual abuse material—sharing them via private chat on an online social media platform.

The Carpentersville Police Department and the Kane County Child Exploitation Unit launched an investigation into Grabowski.

On September 5, 2025, he was brought to court for a pretrial detention hearing.

The state argued for him to remain in prison, but he was ordered released under certain conditions while his case is pending. 

Those conditions include not being allowed to have unsupervised contact with minors under the age of 18 or to access any device that can access the internet.

He is due back in court on Oct. 17.

