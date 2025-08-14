Investigation underway after 3 shot in Carpentersville, Illinois

Watch CBS News
Three people were shot in the Village of Carpentersville early Thursday morning. 

Village officials said officers responded to the 1200 block of Navajo Drive for a report of a shooting. The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time. 

Officials said there is no ongoing threat to the public, and residents should avoid the area as emergency responders investigate. 

Details on what led up to the shooting have not been released. 

It is unclear if anyone was taken into custody. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

