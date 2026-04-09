2 injured in Carol Stream apartment fire

Two people were injured in an apartment fire Thursday morning in west suburban Carol Stream.

Around 11:30 a.m., the Carol Stream Fire District responded to a small fire in a 3rd floor apartment at 585 Thornhill Dr.

The fire started in a bathroom, and spread to a nearby hallway, but was put out quickly.

One person was taken to Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, and another was taken to Loyola University Medical Center. Their conditions were not available Thursday afternoon.

Five apartments were left uninhabitable as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.