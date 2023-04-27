At least 7 armed carjackings reported across the city in 24 hours

At least 7 armed carjackings reported across the city in 24 hours

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are alerting residents in multiple neighborhoods across the city after a string of carjackings earlier this week.

In at least one case, a suspect shot at a victim trying to get away.

There have been at least seven carjackings reported within 24 hours.

The suspects demand people's car at gunpoint before speeding off.

The first carjacking took place near Diversey Parkway and Clybourn Avenue around 11 p.m. The incidents continued into the early morning hours Tuesday.

The suspects moved further north where they carjacked four others within three hours. The crew was back Tuesday night when they targeted a woman near her home in Lincoln Park.

The last car jacking happening here on north Western Avenue Tuesday night only 25 minutes after the crew hit Lincoln Park. Police say the men were seen getting out of a black sedan at times.

Chicago police asking drivers to stay alert and call detectives at 312-744-8263.

No arrests have been made.