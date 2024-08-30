Carjackers fire shots at victims following them in another car on Chicago's South Side, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was grazed Friday evening when carjackers fired shots at their victims who were following them in another car in the South Chicago neighborhood, police said.

At 8:13 p.m., a man of an unknown age was on the street next to his car in the 8100 block of South Escanaba Avenue when two people came up, police said. These two people demanded the man's car at gunpoint, police said.

The carjackers drove off in the man's car, police said. But the victim, along with a 41-year-old woman, followed them in a different car, police said.

The carjackers fired shots at both the man and woman, grazing the woman in the right shoulder, police said.

The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

The two suspected carjackers were in custody Friday night, police said. A gun was recovered at the scene.

Calumet Area detectives are investigating.