Caregivers furious after Gage Park special recreation program is moved to smaller space at different park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- "Not acceptable" – that is what parents and caregivers are saying about the new Chicago Park District location for a program for people with disabilities.

The special recreation program was abruptly moved from Gage Park a few miles north to McKinley Park this week. The reason was that so migrants could be processed at Gage Park.

As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Tuesday, some caregivers are now taking legal action.

Breche Hardy, 26, would normally be in a Chicago Park District special rec program during the day. Hardy, who has autism, has been a participant for years.

"After she graduated from the special education program at age 22, there weren't many resources and programming – so this is the only programming available top her," said Hardy's mom, Tiffoni Stepney-Davis.

But Stepney-Davis says getting there is now a hardship, since the program moved parks with such little notice. Adding to that, Stepney-Davis says the new room at McKinley is much smaller than the one in Gage.

"There are 30 participants, and four of them are in wheelchairs – so it's half the size," she said, "and even the entryway, the doorway, you know - it's very narrow."

The move was announced in a letter back on June 16 – giving caregivers less than 10 days' notice of the change. But Ald. Ray Lopez (15th) said the move was needed to that Gage Park could become a processing center for migrants.

Caregivers had an opportunity to voice their concerns at a meeting a week ago.

Concern turned to anger this week – particularly when caregivers saw the cramped room at McKinley Park.

"Discarded. That was the word that I thought of," Stepney-Davis said. "We were discarded."

"I believe they were sacrificed. 'Well, we'll just throw them out to the world. We don't really care where they land,'" said Sandra Ward, whose grandson attends the special rec program.

"I'm in contact with some lawyers right now, actually to review the case," continued Stepney-Davis.

Equip for Equality attorney Barry Taylor says he understands the caregivers' concerns – and also says they do have a legal ground to stand on.

"The Americans with Disabilities Act does cover state and local government services and activities, and that would include park districts," Taylor said. "What the ADA says is you have to provide what's called an effective accommodation."

Ward also sent an email to one of Mayor Brandon Johnson's staffers – asking for a meeting. As of late Tuesday, there had been no answer.

"I think Brandon Johnson needs to talk to us," Ward said.

At the community meeting, a Park District representative told frustrated caregivers they did their best to find a reasonable new space for the program.

CBS 2's Kozlov reached out to the Park District asking for a response to these latest concerns. Late Tuesday, she was still waiting for a response.

Meanwhile, with regard to the migrant crisis that sparked the relocation of the special rec program, Ald. Lopez has sent an open letter to President Joe Biden – demanding that the Executive Branch encourage migrants at the border to find legal pathways into the country other than asylum – or seek asylum in other countries.

Lopez also wants to start assessing the validity of asylum requests for people who are already here.

Lopez also invited President Biden to visit the migrant facility in Gage Park when the president comes to Chicago on Wednesday.

Additionally, I have invited @POTUS @JoeBiden to visit the Gage Park Migrant Facility in the 15th Ward when he comes to town tomorrow to for a fundraiser. He needs to see the real-world impact of his administration’s policies on communities like the ones I was elected to serve. — Ald. Raymond Lopez (@RLopez15thWard) June 27, 2023