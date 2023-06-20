Gage Park parents concerned after special education program moved out as migrants move in

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Right now neighbors who live near gage park on the southwest side are meeting to talk about migrants moving into the field house there.

Some are frustrated that programs at the park which have existed for years -- will be displaced, with just a few days' notice.

They're set to be moved a few miles north to McKinley Park.

Parents of children with disabilities are especially concerned about potential changes to accessibility. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reports on the emergency meeting is happening.

The biggest concern is that after years and years of programming in the same place, moving programming for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities could be harmful to their instruction, and their progress and even more inaccessible for those traveling long distances to get it.

Parents inside the meeting said they feel like they're just being told what to do rather than being asked to weigh in.

"I don't know the fate of the program, in general, I don't know how long we're gonna be moved there," said Tiffoni Stepney-Davis, a mother and founder of the Every Step of the Way Resource Center.

There are so many unanswered questions about a program that's been in the same place for so long.

"They provide social skills, cooking. I mean, things that are, basically, after they graduate from the special education system. That's pretty much the only program that they have."

Tiffoni Stepney-Davis's daughter Breche Hardy has autism. She's been going to the same program in Gage Park for over 10 years. She does not want to disrupt a routine a decade in the making.

"They're just like a second home, Gage is. She loves Gage Park. I mean, if it wasn't for Gage, she wouldn't have anything," she said.

To make room for migrant housing, that programming is moving to McKinley Park.

"So now, I probably have to add an extra 15 minutes to commute. To wake up earlier, the whole schedule's going to be off. And if you know anything about autism, they thrive off of schedules and structure. So now, there's no structure. Structure is going to be compromised."

The Chicago Park District offers special programming in 22 locations out of 240 fieldhouses throughout the city.

"There are other field houses. They can find (one) that doesn't have a special education program," she said.

Which is why parents don't understand why the city chose why Gage Park, where their children have relied on programming for so long.

"The actual changing environment could cause a rash of behavior issues. I don't know what to expect, and we were totally blindsided, said Stepney-Davis.

It's not the only programming being moved. Other summer camp programming is being relocated to parks across the city.

CBS 2 reached out to Alderman Raymond Lopez (15th) about all of this. He was at the meeting and spoke to families there.

"The summer programming, at this point, has all been diverted to other locations. So many of our participants are going to the brand new (Chicago) Park District headquarters, just four blocks north. And many individuals are very excited about that. There are a lot more amenities there than there are here. And hopefully by the time we are addressing this issue, the summer of next year, this will just be a memory for all of us," Lopez said.

The programming that's moving out of Gage Park isn't just programming for adults and children who have disabilities. It's also summer camps that are being relocated as well.